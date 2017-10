Bonginkosi Madikizela elected as Western Cape DA leader

Bonginkosi Madikizela has been elected as the new DA leader in the Western Cape.

Madikizela beat DA provincial legislature member Lennit Max in a highly contested elective congress on Saturday.

His fellow cabinet member‚ Social Development MEC Albert Fritz was elected as his deputy‚ beating outspoken mayoral committee members Masizole Mnqasela.

Local government MEC Anton Bredell retained his position as provincial chairman after beating sports MEC Anroux Marais.

Madikizela’s election puts him pole position to become the next Western Cape premier in 2019.