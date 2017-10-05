I am not a deputy just because I’m a woman, says Lindiwe Sisulu

SA’s future is being undermined by rampant corruption and faction fights in the ANC ahead of its conference to choose a new leader to success President Jacob Zuma, Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says.

Sisulu, who is vying to succeed Zuma as the ANC leader at the party’s national conference in December, made her comments on Wednesday in a wide-ranging discussion at a town hall meeting in Johannesburg hosted by Radio 702.

She is considered an outside contender in a race in which Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the president’s ex-wife and former chairwoman of the African Union Commission, are widely seen as the frontrunners.

Sisulu ruled out accepting the position as deputy on either ticket.

"I was approached to run for president of the ANC and ultimately those people did not ask me to be a deputy," Sisulu said.

"I am not a deputy to anyone. I am not a deputy just because I am a woman."

The task of uniting the ANC after the damage to the party’s image caused by Zuma’s scandal-ridden presidency is daunting.

A bitter split in KwaZulu-Natal has effectively left the province without a party leadership, and ANC allies such as the Congress of South African Trade Unions and the Communist Party are openly calling for Zuma to go.

In the local government elections in August last year, the ANC suffered its worst electoral performance since the end of apartheid in 1994.

"I have a plan to return the ANC and the country back to its glory," Sisulu said.

Money politics

She said money was being used to buy the loyalty of ANC members and branches, which would decide the next party leader.

Other contenders to succeed Zuma as party leader and its presidential candidate in 2019 elections include party treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize, parliamentary speaker Baleka Mbete, Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe, and Matthews Phosa, a former party official.

Sisulu said the party was still undecided about the expropriation of land without compensation.

Graft had become so ingrained in SA, she said, that the country needed a corruption tribunal to deal with it.

"We don’t want people to think we are using this thing of corruption as a tool for factionalism," she said. "It is a real problem. It is unbearable. It is out in the open and completely unbearable."

Bloomberg