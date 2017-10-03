KwaZulu-Natal’s ANC has not been disbanded, Super Zuma says
The KwaZulu-Natal ANC secretary says the party’s NEC has decided to support the provincial leadership’s appeal against a Pietermaritzburg High Court ruling
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has not been disbanded — at least not until the outcome of a legal challenge by the province’s party leadership to a court case in September that rendered it and the 2015 conference at which it was elected, invalid.
Reading from a statement at a media conference in Durban on Tuesday, ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Super Zuma said that the party’s national executive committee (NEC) had decided to support their appeal. The decision means that the top 5 in the province and the other members of the 30-strong provincial executive committee (PEC) will remain in place until the outcome of the appeal.
“It is our collective considered view that the judgment contains wider implications and has the potential to distort and weaken the authority of the PEC and NEC, which are both supreme structures of organisation with the authority to lead and make decisions in between conferences,” he said.
The media conference comes three weeks after the High Court in Pietermaritzburg ruled that the party’s 2015 provincial elective conference — and all the decisions and elections made at the controversial event — were null and void. This was after a group of so-called rebels from within the party took the mother body to court, citing various irregularities.
The ANC KwaZulu-Natal leadership lodged its appeal last week. A decision on whether the appeal would be allowed, and when the appeal might be heard, had not been made.
