KwaZulu-Natal’s ANC has not been disbanded, Super Zuma says

“It is our collective considered view that the judgment contains wider implications and has the potential to distort and weaken the authority of the PEC and NEC, which are both supreme structures of organisation with the authority to lead and make decisions in between conferences,” he said.

The media conference comes three weeks after the High Court in Pietermaritzburg ruled that the party’s 2015 provincial elective conference — and all the decisions and elections made at the controversial event — were null and void. This was after a group of so-called rebels from within the party took the mother body to court, citing various irregularities.

The ANC KwaZulu-Natal leadership lodged its appeal last week. A decision on whether the appeal would be allowed, and when the appeal might be heard, had not been made.