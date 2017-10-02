Cyril Ramaphosa gets boost at chaotic Eastern Cape ANC conference

Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC presidential hopes received a significant boost at the weekend, with close ally Oscar Mabuyane elected to lead the Eastern Cape at a chaotic conference.

Several delegates were injured when a fight broke out between supporters of Mabuyane and outgoing chairman Phumulo Masualle — with the latter’s supporters being driven out of the conference venue at the East London International Convention Centre.

Also elected were deputy chairman Mlungisi Mvoko, treasurer Babalo Madikizela, secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi and his deputy, Helen August.

