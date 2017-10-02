Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa gets boost at chaotic Eastern Cape ANC conference

02 October 2017 - 05:43 Zine George, Zingisa Mvumvu and SIMTHANDILE FORD
Newly elected ANC chairman Oscar Mabuyane, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and new ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi celebrate at the ANC's provincial conference in East London. Picture: SIBONGILE NGALWA
Newly elected ANC chairman Oscar Mabuyane, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and new ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi celebrate at the ANC's provincial conference in East London. Picture: SIBONGILE NGALWA

Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC presidential hopes received a significant boost at the weekend, with close ally Oscar Mabuyane elected to lead the Eastern Cape at a chaotic conference.

Several delegates were injured when a fight broke out between supporters of Mabuyane and outgoing chairman Phumulo Masualle — with the latter’s supporters being driven out of the conference venue at the East London International Convention Centre.

Also elected were deputy chairman Mlungisi Mvoko, treasurer Babalo Madikizela, secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi and his deputy, Helen August.

