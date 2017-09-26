David Mabuza calls for one unifying candidate to stop the ANC tearing itself apart

Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza says the ANC needs to coalesce around a unifying candidate at the December conference where leaders will be elected to end infighting that is damaging the party.

Factions backing Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the former head of the African Union and an ex-wife of President Jacob Zuma, and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa were "far apart", Mabuza said on Monday on eNCA’s The Justice Factor. Unless there was unity, Mabuza said he would not consent to serving in a leadership position.

"We see an ANC that is gradually depleting itself, rather than growing," he said. "We are tearing ourselves apart. If we are counting factions, count me out."

The conference, which will bring to an end Jacob Zuma’s leadership of the party, is being closely watched as an indicator of the future direction of country and the longevity of the party as a succession of scandals has tainted Zuma’s leadership and slashed public support for the movement. The ANC had lost leaders who have quit the party because of faction fights at leadership conferences in 2007 and 2012, he said.

While Mabuza would not name a potential candidate to lead the party, he said that if it remained divided Dlamini-Zuma would emerge victorious.

Mabuza is said to be a member of the so-called Premier League, one of three leaders of rural provinces, that until recently were assumed to back Dlamini-Zuma, who is the preferred candidate of Zuma.

Bloomberg