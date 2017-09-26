ANC in court over no-confidence motions in Mashaba and Da Gama

It has asked that the motions against Mashaba and Da Gama be tabled for Wednesday’s council meeting.

The speaker, however, argues that there are no grounds for urgency, as he is willing to table the motions at the next council meeting, in November.

He gave his undertaking to table the motions on November 29, but said it must be done in line with council rules.

Da Gama says in his answering affidavit that the standing rules of the council do not provide for a secret ballot or provide for him to use his discretion.

Da Gama denies acting unlawfully in refusing to table the motions during a programme committee meeting that declared the two motions inadmissible.

Advocate Dali Mpofu is acting for Mashaba, advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi for the speaker and advocate William Mokhari SC for the ANC.