DA demands that Dudu Myeni is removed from SAA immediately

The DA is demanding that Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba immediately remove South African Airways (SAA) chairwoman Dudu Myeni on the basis of the ruling by the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) that her continued occupation of the position as a director of the airline is illegal.

DA deputy finance spokesman Alf Lees has written to Gigaba asking him to confirm that he has acted on the ruling by the CIPC commissioner, Rory Voller, and that he has instructed Myeni "to immediately cease to participate in the affairs of SAA", and that he has instructed the board and management of SAA "to immediately prevent Ms Myeni access to SAA and its affairs in any way".

In addition, Lees want Gigaba to request the board to review all decisions and instructions made by Myeni during her illegal tenure as director and SAA board chairwoman from September 1 to the date of her removal from the board. All decisions of the board itself during this period need to be reviewed and Myeni has to refund any money paid to her during her illegal tenure.

Treasury believes the extension of Myeni’s contract until the SAA annual general meeting early next month is legal, but in a letter to Gigaba, Voller said the SAA memorandum of incorporation states that a non-executive director cannot hold office for more than three consecutive terms of three years each. Myeni has already serviced three consecutive terms.

"Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has no choice but to fire Myeni," Lees said in a statement Thursday. "Ms Myeni has managed SAA into bankruptcy and if there is any chance of saving the airline and the majority of the 9,398 jobs at SAA, she must be immediately removed from having anything more to do with the airline," Lees said.

"Every attempt must be made to save SAA but this cannot be at the cost of the massive bailouts, like we have seen in the past and are likely at the end of September 2017, when loans of R6.783bn are due to be repaid. The airline must be put into business rescue to stabilise its operations, stop the losses and ultimately be privatised."