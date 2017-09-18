ANC goes to court to get secret ballot vote against Herman Mashaba allowed

In the notice of motion filed on Friday, the ANC also asked the court to order that the motions be tabled on the agenda for the council meeting on September 27.

Last week the city’s programming committee decided that the motions of no confidence in Mashaba and Da Gama were inadmissible. It stated that the council rules did not permit for a motion of no confidence to be voted on by secret ballot, or that the speaker had the power to call for a vote by secret ballot.

The ANC countered the argument by saying there was no rule stating that this could not happen.

The speaker responded through his attorneys on Thursday, saying he had no objection to the tabling of the motion, but that it must be done in accordance with the rules.

Da Gama said council rules required that how a councillor voted be disclosed. He also argued that the rules could be amended to allow for secret ballot, but that the ANC had not yet sought to make use of the mechanism.

The speaker said it was logistically impractical to vote for a new mayor and a new speaker immediately after a vote of no confidence, as this would need a large part of the day to be dealt with, and that there were already more than 92 items on the agenda.

The ANC wants the court to set aside the decision that a vote for a new executive mayor and new speaker may not be voted on immediately after the motion has taken place.

The ANC also wants the court to direct that the speaker has the discretion to decide on whether the motion of no confidence should be voted on by a show of hands or by secret ballot. The ANC argues that the vote must take place by secret ballot, just like in Mogale City, where the DA mayor, Michael Holenstein, was removed by secret ballot.

The ANC says: "There is a real and demonstrable apprehension that the DA councillors who seek to vote with their conscience and support the motions of no confidence to remove the speaker and the executive mayor, would be victimised and even expelled from the party."

The ANC is seeking to have the application heard on September 26, a day before the council meeting.