Small, local poll of experts suggests Cyril Ramaphosa is leading ANC race

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has an edge in the race to become the next leader of the ANC, according to a survey of analysts.

Sixteen of 26 analysts canvassed by Bloomberg named Ramaphosa as the front-runner to take over the helm of the party from President Jacob Zuma at its national conference in December, while five expect Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the former chairperson of the African Union Commission and the president’s former wife, to win. One put Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe ahead and four said it was too soon or impossible to select a likely winner.

The survey, conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday, gauged the views of political science professors and lecturers from eight South African universities, country risk advisers and research-group analysts. Expectations of a Ramaphosa victory have increased markedly since a February survey, when 10 analysts put him in the lead, 11 said Dlamini-Zuma was ahead and six said they could not identify a front-runner.

"Ramaphosa’s fortunes have risen because he has declared his hand and is campaigning openly," said Daryl Glaser, a political science professor at the University of the Witwatersrand. "Public esteem for Dlamini-Zuma has crashed because she has been closely associated with Zuma, but I certainly wouldn’t write her off."