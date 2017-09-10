Politics

How 'new Guptas' and Dlamini-Zuma are involved in president's fightback plan

Cornered Zuma said to be under sway of ex-convict pair as he plots next move

10 September 2017 - 08:56 MZILIKAZI WA AFRIKA, Qaanitah Hunter, Thabo Mokone and JAN-JAN JOUBERT
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma with Jacob Zuma. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
A major cabinet shake-up seems imminent as details emerge of the influence of controversial figures over President Jacob Zuma.

The announcement that Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will be sworn in as a member of parliament has revived talk — which started soon after the failed no-confidence vote — that Zuma plans to make changes to his cabinet.

Insiders say there is an expectation that Zuma may appoint Dlamini-Zuma to the position of minister of higher education as relations with the incumbent, Blade Nzimande, were at an all-time low.

It is believed the plan is for Dlamini-Zuma to be the one to announce free education at tertiary level, to win over voters. Zuma is sitting on the Heher commission report on free education that was finalised last month.

Read the full article in the Sunday Times.

Dlamini-Zuma to be sworn in as an MP

ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is due to be sworn-in as an MP next week
National
1 day ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC alliance at risk if Ramaphosa loses

‘The stance taken by the SACP and Cosatu is factional and based on whether their preferred candidate succeeds’
Opinion
2 days ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Did Ramaphosa panic under pressure?

A series of missteps over the weekend led to an even bigger story and the impression there was something to hide
Politics
5 days ago

