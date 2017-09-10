How 'new Guptas' and Dlamini-Zuma are involved in president's fightback plan

A major cabinet shake-up seems imminent as details emerge of the influence of controversial figures over President Jacob Zuma.

The announcement that Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will be sworn in as a member of parliament has revived talk — which started soon after the failed no-confidence vote — that Zuma plans to make changes to his cabinet.

Insiders say there is an expectation that Zuma may appoint Dlamini-Zuma to the position of minister of higher education as relations with the incumbent, Blade Nzimande, were at an all-time low.

It is believed the plan is for Dlamini-Zuma to be the one to announce free education at tertiary level, to win over voters. Zuma is sitting on the Heher commission report on free education that was finalised last month.

Read the full article in the Sunday Times.