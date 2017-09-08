We still get death threats, two councillors attacked with Sindiso Magaqa say
Two of the councillors who were travelling with slain former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa when their vehicle was ambushed in July, say they still fear for their lives and want police protection.
The two women are still using crutches and are recovering from their injuries, after being shot at by unknown gunmen at Ibisi Village in Umzimkhulu, two months ago.
Magaqa was recovering at Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital when he died abruptly on Monday, apparently after suffering from stomach bug.
On Wednesday, the two councillors said that they and members of their families were still receiving threats from unknown people, who were threatening to "deal" with them.
One of them is Jabulile Mzizi, an ANC councillor in Umzimkhulu local municipality. She said she still had vivid memories about the attack and how swiftly it was carried out. She said she wondered whether the intended target was Magaqa or all three of them.
"It is strange that our attackers and their sponsors are still at large. How can we sleep at ease at night knowing that we could be attacked again? We are still in fear because there are threats. While I was still in hospital my child also received threats," Mzizi said.
She described Magaqa as a very brave comrade who stood up for what he believed in. Mzizi called on other ANC members and leaders to follow his legacy: "He was a fighter, I am still going to fight and take over from where he left. He was recovering and he said he was coming back. Unfortunately, they took him away."
The other surviving councillor, Nontsikelelo Mafa, said despite the apparent threats on their lives, they have not received any form of protection from the police or the ANC since being discharged from hospital.
"I don’t have security protection at the moment and we are not safe. I’m walking using crutches. But I am resigned to the fact that if I have to die for the truth, so be it," Mafa said.
Meanwhile, Magaqa’s family are still waiting for the results of his autopsy, to determine exactly how he died.
"We haven’t got the results yet. We are still waiting‚" said Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi, on Friday morning.
Magaqa’s uncle‚ Vuma Magaqa‚ said the family was also waiting for the results. He said Magaqa’s mother had collapsed after hearing about her son’s death on Monday.
She was discharged from hospital on Wednesday‚ but hadn’t recovered sufficiently for the funeral to take place as planned this weekend. Vuma Magaqa said the family had decided to postpone the funeral to next week so that Magaqa’s mother could attend.
Police have said the attempted murder case has been upgraded to murder, and have confirmed that they are investigating allegations that Magaqa might have been poisoned. The claims were reportedly made by senior ANC and government officials in KwaZulu-Natal.
Close friends said they were surprised that Magaqa had died on Monday because his health seemed to have improved.
With Matthew Savides and Nathi Olifant
