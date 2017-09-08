We still get death threats, two councillors attacked with Sindiso Magaqa say

One of them is Jabulile Mzizi, an ANC councillor in Umzimkhulu local municipality. She said she still had vivid memories about the attack and how swiftly it was carried out. She said she wondered whether the intended target was Magaqa or all three of them.

"It is strange that our attackers and their sponsors are still at large. How can we sleep at ease at night knowing that we could be attacked again? We are still in fear because there are threats. While I was still in hospital my child also received threats," Mzizi said.

She described Magaqa as a very brave comrade who stood up for what he believed in. Mzizi called on other ANC members and leaders to follow his legacy: "He was a fighter, I am still going to fight and take over from where he left. He was recovering and he said he was coming back. Unfortunately, they took him away."

The other surviving councillor, Nontsikelelo Mafa, said despite the apparent threats on their lives, they have not received any form of protection from the police or the ANC since being discharged from hospital.

"I don’t have security protection at the moment and we are not safe. I’m walking using crutches. But I am resigned to the fact that if I have to die for the truth, so be it," Mafa said.

Meanwhile, Magaqa’s family are still waiting for the results of his autopsy, to determine exactly how he died.