DA’s motion to dissolve Parliament ‘self-serving’

The DA’s attempt to capitalise on divisions in the ANC by bringing a motion to call for the dissolution of Parliament and an early election failed on Tuesday when all other parties voted against the proposal.

The ANC, which has 249 seats of the 400 in Parliament, said the motion was part of the DA’s "regime change agenda and a self-serving attempt of undermining the will of the people".

In August — soon after the debate on the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma — the DA, which has 89 seats in the National Assembly, submitted the motion in terms of section 50(1) of the Constitution.

Zuma narrowly survived the no-confidence vote which was conducted through secret ballot. More than 30 ANC MPs may have voted for the motion.

In the dissolution of Parliament motion, the DA argued that Zuma’s presidency was no longer supported by the majority of South Africans and thus, with the ANC having failed to remove him during the no-confidence debate, South Africans needed to be given the opportunity to make their voices heard at the polls in an early election.

Opening the debate on Tuesday for the DA, party chief whip John Steenhuisen said SA could not afford another two years of ANC governance.

"We cannot tolerate another two years of the Gupta family’s toxic influence over President Zuma and the ANC government. We cannot endure another two years of unchecked looting and plundering of our state-owned entities. South Africa deserves a fresh start and the Constitution makes provision for early elections in instances, such as these, where there is a legitimacy crisis," said Steenhuisen.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu said the DA’s motion was "frivolous".

"The irony of this particular motion is that it exposes the contradictions within the DA itself with members of the DA lobbying the ANC to vote against it in this afternoon’s vote. Even their coalition partners have distanced themselves from this desperate move," said Mthembu.

EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu said the DA was "being opportunistic". The EFF has 25 seats, making it the third largest party in Parliament.

"We want to reject this motion … the majority of ANC caucus members would have voted with us on August 8 [motion of no confidence debate] if the DA had not grandstanded and moved to take all the glory … do not take us for granted … do not undermine the EFF in particular … it [motion of no confidence debate] was a multiparty process and you go on and announce that you want to dissolve Parliament," said Shivambu.

IFP chief whip Narend Singh also said the party was not prepared to support the DA’s motion.

"A general election is very costly, many opposition parties would struggle to wage a campaign now so soon after the municipal elections … we would be cutting off our noses to spite our faces," said Singh.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za