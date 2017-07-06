NO-CONFIDENCE BALLOT
Zuma vote ‘also about economy’
ANC MP Makhosi Khoza has written to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete, urging her to ensure that the governing party’s MPs are given the space for a vote of conscience
The vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma is not just a political issue, but also an economic one, says ANC MP Makhosi Khoza.
She has written to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete, urging her to ensure that the governing party’s MPs are not subjected to intimidation and that they are given the space for a vote of conscience.
Political parties have a week to make submissions to Mbete on whether or not the vote should be conducted using a secret ballot.
"This vote is not purely political, it is economic. The country has entered a technical recession, subsequent to which the people of the republic are taking to the streets. It’s also about the lack of confidence in institutions that are critical in addressing economic challenges," Khoza told Business Day.
I ASKED MBETE TO CONSIDER PEOPLE LIKE MYSELF WHO HAVE BEEN THREATENED BEFORE.
The issue of whether or not the vote should be done through a secret ballot has divided the ANC caucus in Parliament.
In her letter, Khoza asked Mbete to ensure adherence to the spirit and letter of the Constitutional Court judgment on the vote of no confidence.
Khoza said she wrote the letter in her personal capacity. She would also be part of a panel including political analyst Prof Steven Friedman and United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa that will debate the motion of no confidence next Tuesday.
The debate will be chaired by Vuyiseka Dubula of #UniteBehind Coalition.
The vote in Parliament is scheduled for August 8. In a statement, Mbete’s office said: "The speaker will make her decision regarding the appropriate voting procedure before the scheduled debate on August 8."
Although the Constitutional Court did not direct Mbete to conduct the vote via secret ballot, it found that she had the discretion to allow a secret ballot and her decision had to be rational and based on law.
THE SPEAKER WILL MAKE HER DECISION REGARDING THE VOTING PROCEDURE BEFORE THE DEBATE.
In her letter, Khoza asked Mbete to use her discretion to ensure that ANC MPs were not intimidated.
"I submitted my letter to the speaker soon after the court pronouncement," she said.
"I asked her to exercise prudence in her discretion and consider people like myself who have been threatened before. It was also about the level of intimidation in the issue of the no-confidence vote."
Khoza said that her view on the vote was not informed by opposition perspectives.
ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu would not comment on what sort of submission his party would make to Mbete.
DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said his party believed its formal complaint to the Public Relations (PR) and Communications Association and the Chartered Institute of Public Relations against British PR firm Bell Pottinger should be considered during the vote debate. He said that he was confident the complaint would arise either way.
Steenhuisen warned Mbete against using the consultation process with political parties as a way of saddling them with the responsibility of deciding how the vote was to be conducted, instead of using her discretion.
UDM MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa said that his party had not changed its position that the vote of no confidence should be conducted by secret ballot.
Please login or register to comment.