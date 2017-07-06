Zuma vote ‘also about economy’

The vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma is not just a political issue, but also an economic one, says ANC MP Makhosi Khoza.

She has written to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete, urging her to ensure that the governing party’s MPs are not subjected to intimidation and that they are given the space for a vote of conscience.

Political parties have a week to make submissions to Mbete on whether or not the vote should be conducted using a secret ballot.

"This vote is not purely political, it is economic. The country has entered a technical recession, subsequent to which the people of the republic are taking to the streets. It’s also about the lack of confidence in institutions that are critical in addressing economic challenges," Khoza told Business Day.