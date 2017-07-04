Zuma critic Derek Hanekom in trouble as ANC policy conference gets heated, and a bit bizarre
The economic transformation commission included calls to end all state business with the Guptas — and, from the other side, proposals to scrap the Public Finance Management Act
Sparks flew at the economic transformation commission at the ANC policy conference in Nasrec on Monday, with the fight resulting in possible disciplinary action against outspoken Zuma critic and national executive committee member Derek Hanekom.
After losing the battle in an earlier commission on strategy and tactics over the concept of "white monopoly capital", President Jacob Zuma’s allies pushing for a destructive form of radical economic transformation came out fighting.
But this was not before a call was made by Zuma’s opponents for the state to halt all business with his friends and family benefactors, the Guptas.
Zuma was in attendance as his allies packed a commission chaired by head of the party’s subcommittee on economic transformation, Enoch Godongwana, in a bid to massively outnumber their opponents.
They are playing a high-stakes political game, in which the economy is the central piece on the board.
Some fringe proposals made by this group were so dramatic, it left ANC delegates present shocked.
These included scrapping the Public Finance Management Act and the Financial Intelligence Centre Act, and nationalising Sasol and ArcelorMittal SA.
But the central arguments pushed by this group – mainly from KwaZulu-Natal, the ANC Youth League, the ANC Women’s League and the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association – was land expropriation without compensation, the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank, the endorsement of Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane’s Mining Charter and a push against "white monopoly capital".
Business Day has confirmed with three separate sources that Hanekom argued strongly against corruption and state capture. He also proposed that the state should stop doing business with the Gupta family completely.
He then turned to the land question – an emotive and sensitive issue – describing the call for land expropriation without compensation as "rubbish".
This angered Zuma backers, who turned on Hanekom, describing his comments as unacceptable. A source said that in the heated debate thereafter, a racial slur was hurled at Hanekom.
Hanekom was made to explain himself and apologise for his comment, which he subsequently did.
It is understood that despite his apology, an ANC KwaZulu-Natal leader then called for disciplinary action to be taken against Hanekom.
The motion was seconded by a South African Revenue Service (SARS) official – but this did not fly as he was not recognised as a delegate at the conference.
It was then seconded by an Ekurhuleni ANC leader.
Godongwana, as chair of the committee, will now take up the matter with the party’s officials for a decision on whether disciplinary action will be taken against him.
The economic debates in the commissions had not concluded by Monday evening and are set to continue until around lunchtime on Tuesday.
Reports from the commissions will then go to the plenary session where the whole conference will debate the resolutions proposed.
This will be another tense session, as the ANC continues a policy conference that could shift the trajectory of the party and the country.
