Zuma critic Derek Hanekom in trouble as ANC policy conference gets heated, and a bit bizarre

They are playing a high-stakes political game, in which the economy is the central piece on the board.

Some fringe proposals made by this group were so dramatic, it left ANC delegates present shocked.

These included scrapping the Public Finance Management Act and the Financial Intelligence Centre Act, and nationalising Sasol and ArcelorMittal SA.

But the central arguments pushed by this group – mainly from KwaZulu-Natal, the ANC Youth League, the ANC Women’s League and the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association – was land expropriation without compensation, the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank, the endorsement of Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane’s Mining Charter and a push against "white monopoly capital".

Business Day has confirmed with three separate sources that Hanekom argued strongly against corruption and state capture. He also proposed that the state should stop doing business with the Gupta family completely.

He then turned to the land question – an emotive and sensitive issue – describing the call for land expropriation without compensation as "rubbish".

This angered Zuma backers, who turned on Hanekom, describing his comments as unacceptable. A source said that in the heated debate thereafter, a racial slur was hurled at Hanekom.

Hanekom was made to explain himself and apologise for his comment, which he subsequently did.

It is understood that despite his apology, an ANC KwaZulu-Natal leader then called for disciplinary action to be taken against Hanekom.

The motion was seconded by a South African Revenue Service (SARS) official – but this did not fly as he was not recognised as a delegate at the conference.