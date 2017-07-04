Coalitions talk not on ANC agenda

The question of coalitions has not taken root in the ANC’s strategy and tactics discussions, which are meant to steer the troubled party out of its state of decline.

Instead, the chairman of the party’s subcommittee on political education, Nathi Mthethwa, said it would be self-defeating for the ANC to preoccupy itself with coalition strategies when it was aware of what it ought to do to win back the support of the electorate by 2019.

With the ANC’s moral compass and governing capacity weakened, there is already speculation in some quarters that it needs to begin positioning itself for possible coalitions as an outright victory was getting more unlikely in the face of scandals, corruption and other misdeeds by its leaders and deployees in government.

Briefing the media during the national policy conference, Mthethwa said that while the subject was being tackled in the governance subcommittee in the context of the 2016 local elections, which forced the party to enter into partnerships with opposition parties in areas such as Ekurhuleni, it had not featured in his committee.

What he was certain of though, was that if the ANC acted in accordance with its renewed plans to enforce discipline and prioritised the party’s integrity, coalitions would never have to be considered in future.

"We understand the cause of our woes today. We’ve got to respond to those.

"And if we respond to them, we would have been back to where we are supposed to be, rooted among the people, and there would be no need to talk about coalition," he said in an interview with Business Day.

"It [the coalition] was focusing cadres on the movement when [there was] the challenge at hand and how to correct that so that we self-correct and we don’t have headaches of coalitions and so on," Mthethwa said.

The subcommittee also thrashed out strategies that the party would employ to ensure it did not go the route of other failed liberation movements across the world.

Among these was the need for political education among its rank and file, without which Mthethwa said there would be no ANC.