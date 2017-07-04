Several delegates at the ANC national policy conference are pushing for party leaders to boycott future Cosatu events.

This came after the leaders of the labour federation decided a few months ago that President Jacob Zuma should never address any of their events.

Zuma was also embarrassed during a May Day rally in the Free State‚ where workers prevented him from addressing them.

ANC Youth League delegate Thanduxolo Sabelo said it wanted ANC leaders across the country not to attend and address Cosatu events until a solution was found to their decision about Zuma.

"Several delegates in commissions have raised it and it has received mixed reaction. If we don’t win in commission‚ we will take it to plenary‚" he said.

In one commission, 11 delegates turned down the proposal‚ which was raised by a KwaZulu-Natal delegate who was supported by delegates from the North West‚ Free State and the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association.

But the boycott proposal was defeated by provinces such as the Western Cape‚ Gauteng and the Eastern Cape‚ who argued that KwaZulu-Natal’s proposal was not a policy issue and should not be entertained by the conference.

"The argument against them was that the matter is purely political and should be left to the NEC (national executive committee) to deal with‚ so we’re not going to make that proposal to plenary‚" said one delegate, who is not authorised to speak to the media and therefore asked not to be named.

Among those who spoke against KwaZulu-Natal were ANC MPs Lerumo Kalako and Mondli Gungubele‚ Eastern Cape rural development and agrarian reform MEC Mlibo Qoboshiyane as well Telecommunications Minister Siyabonga Cwele.

Other issues that were raised sharply included a timeframe for the implementation of free education, and white monopoly capital.

Commissions were expected to report back in the plenary session on Tuesday.