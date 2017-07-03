Drop the phrase ‘white monopoly capital’, say ANC delegates

The commission on strategy and tactics has the difficult task of charting a new course for the ANC, whose reputation has been weakened as it struggles with internal squabbles and a lack of performance by some deployees in government — losing it support among the electorate.

"Comrades felt the issue of monopoly capital had to be dealt with honestly and some pleaded that we should not allow disingenuous debate on it," said a delegate.

Discussions also included the need for the reinstatement of discipline in the ANC, saying it should be paramount if the party is to reinvigorate itself and restore its former glory in the eyes of South Africans.

Business Day understands delegates agreed that the focus should be placed on the restoration of internal discipline, while empowering the integrity commission with to issue sanctions against those who deviated from constitutional mandates and guidelines.

The party pointed out ahead of the conference that the ANC’s loss of support during the 2016 local government elections was due to internal squabbles, money, politics, corruption and poor performance in government, factors which "all conspire to undermine its legitimacy in the eyes of the broader public".

The chairperson of the ANC subcommittee on the political economy, Nathi Mthethwa, is expected to address the media on Monday.