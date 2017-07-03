ANC policy conference will lead to something wonderful, says Jacob Zuma

The results of the discussions coming out of the ANC national policy conference are going to "be wonderful", President Jacob Zuma said on Monday.

The ANC’s policy conference ends on Wednesday, following what is expected be a heated debate on economic transformation, the state of the organisation and other topics.

Zuma, addressing the media during a walkabout at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Soweto, said what impressed him about the conference, was the quality of the debate, which had improved.

"Particularly if you listen to the stalwarts and you listen to the youth. And delegates in general," Zuma said.

Stalwarts and veterans who were unhappy that the ANC did not hold a separate consultative conference ahead of the policy conference, had boycotted the discussions on the state of the organisation.

On Friday, during his opening address, Zuma lashed out at the 101 veterans in question, saying they thought they were above the branch members who had elected him.

"Here are the people who elected this fellow‚ he is messing up. Here are important people who elected me.

"We know some of them and they are not as strong as they think," Zuma said on Friday.

He said the extended policy conference gave the ANC opportunities to have more debates, "so that there is more clarity".

Secretary-general Gwede Mantashe was scathing in his diagnostic report on the party, saying ANC leaders are failing the party‚ often forcing the judiciary to step in.

The report is also hard-hitting on state capture, saying the Gupta e-mails were damaging the movement and individual leaders fingered in them had to explain themselves.

The president’s relationship with the Gupta family has come under scrutiny, and led to him being accused of allowing the country to be captured by the family.

"They (delegates) are debating any issue that we think of. And we are also looked at ourselves, the situation of the movement. And we have been very frank about it as always," Zuma told journalists on Monday.

He said the policy conference was looking for solutions to challenges that face the ANC. An example of this was what could be done to ensure policies and programmes were implemented.

"There is a very strong focus on that one, because we realise on the implementation side there are some hitches, and we are trying to solve those matters. So it is going absolutely very well," Zuma said.

He said the party believed that the ANC, as always when there were challenges, would rise.

He believed that was what the policy conference was doing.

"It is rising to challenges that are current, because the ANC in government and the ANC in the struggle to liberate itself, those are two different areas that need people to realise that fighting for freedom is absolutely important, but as (OR) Tambo said, you’ll think it is difficult, but running a government is even more difficult.

"I think we are rising to the occasion," Zuma said.