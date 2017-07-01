Zuma-supporting premier league takes a knock

PROVINCES supporting President Jacob Zuma, known as the premier league, suffered their first defeat at the ANC policy conference when they failed to prevent secretary-general Gwede Mantashe from presenting a scathing organisational report.

The document paints a grim picture of the state of the ANC, stating that the party’s leaders have failed to provide leadership to the country, which has been interpreted as a direct attack on Zuma.

In an attempt show its strength at the first day of the policy indaba at under way at the Nasrec Expo centre in the south of Johannesburg, a delegate from Mpumalanga raised to object to Mantashe’s tabling of the diagnostic report, arguing it was not the tradition of such gatherings to discuss documents of these nature.

The delegate was supported by others from like-minded provinces such as the North-West and the Free State.

But Mpumalanga Premier David Mabuza later withdrew the objection when it became clear it did not have the support of provinces such as Gauteng, the Eastern Cape and Limpopo.

Meanwhile Minister of Trade and Industry Rob Davies has warned South Africa could face widening levels of inequality as a result of the emergence of digitalisation and technological advances as a result of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Speaking at the Progressive Business Forum’s breakfast ahead of the second day of the ANC National Policy Conference, Davies said the country needed to have a radical approach to economic changes which will emanate when the disruptive revolution takes place.

In order to prepare for the change, he advised on a radical approach on the functioning of manufacturing and other industries, in particular on aligning to international standards which have moved into more complex value chains.

"We will have to use trade policy tools informed by the need of industrial development," he said.