Politics

Zuma-supporting premier league takes a knock

League members failed to prevent delivery of a damning organisational report by secretary general Gwede Mantashe

01 July 2017 - 12:04 Thabo Mokone and Theto Mahlakoana
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: SUPPLIED
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: SUPPLIED

PROVINCES supporting President Jacob Zuma, known as the premier league, suffered their first defeat at the ANC policy conference when they failed to prevent secretary-general Gwede Mantashe from presenting a scathing organisational report.

The document paints a grim picture of the state of the ANC, stating that the party’s leaders have failed to provide leadership to the country, which has been interpreted as a direct attack on Zuma.

In an attempt show its strength at the first day of the policy indaba at under way at the Nasrec Expo centre in the south of Johannesburg, a delegate from Mpumalanga raised to object to Mantashe’s tabling of the diagnostic report, arguing it was not the tradition of such gatherings to discuss documents of these nature.

The delegate was supported by others from like-minded provinces such as the North-West and the Free State.

But Mpumalanga Premier David Mabuza later withdrew the objection when it became clear it did not have the support of provinces such as Gauteng, the Eastern Cape and Limpopo.

Meanwhile Minister of Trade and Industry Rob Davies has warned South Africa could face widening levels of inequality as a result of the emergence of digitalisation and technological advances as a result of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Speaking at the Progressive Business Forum’s breakfast ahead of the second day of the ANC National Policy Conference, Davies said the country needed to have a radical approach to economic changes which will emanate when the disruptive revolution takes place.

In order to prepare for the change, he advised on a radical approach on the functioning of manufacturing and other industries, in particular on aligning to international standards which have moved into more complex value chains.

"We will have to use trade policy tools informed by the need of industrial development," he said.

Mkhize says radical economic policies needed to end inequality

Zweli Mkhize says radical changes in economy will make country more competitive and benefit private sector
Politics
27 minutes ago

Jacob Zuma's speech to the ANC — Now with little yellow Post-its

President Jacob Zuma addresses delegates at the ANC's fifth national policy conference in Soweto
Politics
19 hours ago

Polokwane to Nasrec - 10 years of President Jacob Zuma

What you need to know about the ten years Jacob Zuma has led the ANC
Politics
2 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Jacob Zuma's speech to the ANC — Now with little ...
Politics
2.
SUSAN BOOYSEN: The crack in the ANC may soon ...
Politics
3.
Seven things Jacob Zuma said at Nasrec
Politics
4.
We must face state capture: Gwede Mantashe's ...
Politics
5.
SA in danger of missing its low growth target, ...
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.