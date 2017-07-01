Polokwane to Nasrec - 10 years of President Jacob Zuma

2013: The crisis in Cosatu deepens as Vavi openly opposes Zuma and the federation begins to turn on him. State capture begins to come to light with the Gupta family landing their wedding guests at the Waterkloof Airforce Base. Julius Malema launches the EFF as a radical leftist party, with Zuma marked as enemy number 1. The EFF is the second splinter party from the ANC during Zuma’s tenure as leader the ANC.

2014: In March 2014 Public Protector Thuli Madonsela releases her report Secure in Comfort in which she found that Zuma and his family had unduly benefited from the upgrades done to his Nkandla-homestead. As part of her remedial action, she said he should pay back a part of the R246 million spent on the upgrade.

The ANC loses its two thirds majority at the polls in the national elections. The party especially took a knock in Gauteng, where it dropped by 10%. The EFF succeeds in making its way to parliament.

2015: Chaos erupts during the State of the Nation as EFF MP’s are violently thrown out of parliament after they shouted down the president with chants of "pay back the money". Since then, the president has not been allowed to address the national assembly in peace when the EFF is in parliament. In a move that saw R90bn being wiped off the Public Investment Corporation, Zuma axed then Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene in December, on what is now known as South Africa’s 9/12. Unknown backbencher Des van Rooyen was appointed as finance minister in a move that shocked the markets. Van Rooyen, who was seen as a proxy for the Guptas to gain control of the Treasury, was only in the position for a weekend, after a high level meeting followed the economic massacre in which the president was convinced to appoint Pravin Gordhan as a safe pair of hands.

2016: Mcebisi Jonas, former deputy minister of Finance publicly states the Gupta family had offered him the job as minister of finance. Shortly thereafter the Constitutional Court delivers a damning judgment in which it found that the president had failed to "uphold, protect and defend" the Constitution in the way he had dealt with the public protector’s report on Nkandla. Parliament was also found wanting in their duties. A day after the judgment the president apologises to SA during a live television broadcast.

A full bench of judges in the North Gauteng High Court finds the decision to drop the 783 charges against the president by then NPA boss Mokotedi Mpshe, was irrational and that charges must be reinstated. Zuma is appealing the judgment.

From one report to another, Thuli Madonsela starts investigating the relationship between the Gupta family and the president. State Capture is now entrenched in SA’s political lexicon. The ANC receives a massive blow at the ballot box at the 2016 municipal election, and loses control of Johannesburg, Tshwane, Nelson Mandela Bay and multiple municipalities around the country. Madonsela completes the State of Capture report, but gets interdicted to release it. A court order compels new public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to release the report. Madonsela had found that a judicial commission of inquiry should be instituted to truly investigate the wide scope of state capture. State Capture is no longer merely something in newspaper headlines. For the first time, the NEC debates whether Zuma should step down.

2017: Economic and political chaos dominates the first six months of the year. The president axes Pravin Gordhan, his deputy and multiple other ministers in a midnight cabinet reshuffle. Struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada dies, and at his funeral Kgalema Motlanthe repeats Kathrada’s wish that the president should step down. Since then the calls from within the ANC and the broader society that the president should step down, have intensified. Shortly after the reshuffle, South Africa’s sovereign rating was downgraded to sub investment level by Standard & Poor’s. Fitch Ratings followed swiftly. South Africa officially reached junk status. Widespread protests followed demanding, that Zuma resign. Both Cosatu and the SACP, once staunch Zuma allies, demands that he step down. Cosatu bans Zuma from addressing its gatherings. Six months remains until Zuma is replaced as ANC president at the party’s National Elective Conference in December.