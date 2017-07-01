Politics

Local before international investment, says Mokonyane

01 July 2017 - 13:27 Genevieve Quintal
Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: THE TIMES
Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: THE TIMES

SA needs local investment before it can start focusing on foreign investment, ANC national executive committee member Nomvula Mokonyane said.

Mokonyane, who after the recent Cabinet reshuffle which saw the rand plummet said if the rand falls "we will pick it up", said South Africans needed to be loyal to the country.

"Let’s use all our resources to invest in the development of this country, let’s use our skills, let’s believe in ourselves, let’s attract people because we can show them that we are capable.

"We need co-operatives, we need industries, we need local investment before we can even talk about foreign investment," she said on the sidelines of the ANC’s 5th National Policy Conference in Soweto, Johannesburg.

Relying on foreign investment unsustainable, says Treasury director general

New director general of national Treasury Dondo Mogajane says inclusive growth is imperative for faster economic growth but that foreign investors ...
Economy
7 days ago

BOBBY GODSELL: Without support of investors, the new charter appears doomed to fail

Confusing and prescriptive changes will not help attract investment, technology and people the sector needs, writes Bobby Godsell
Opinion
12 days ago

Following the decision by President Jacob Zuma to remove former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas, the economy went into a tailspin. This led to some rating agencies downgrading SA’s sovereign credit rating to junk status.

Some of Zuma’s allies in the ANC, which include Mokonyane, tried to downplay the effect of the downgrade.

During his opening address to the conference on Friday, Zuma said discussions on the economy at the conference have to be centered around how to reignite growth.

SA is in a technical recession, after the economy contracted in the first quarter.

"At the time of the budget in February the economy was expected to grow at a low 1.3% in 2017. Given the current difficulties, even this low growth rate may not be achieved," Zuma said.

Mokonyane changed her tune a bit this week when she said SA needed to show its neighbours and the world that it was "at work" and this would start with government and the private sector working together to make sure investors had confidence in country again.

"Let’s create political stability, let’s make sure that everybody works in a manner which contributes towards unemployment, poverty and inequality.

"Let’s review our institutions, if our institutions including our legislative or regulatory structures are a problem we have an opportunity to come here [to the policy conference] and reform so that we are able not to do what is good for those who are deployed but we must also begin to adapt and do what is good for the ordinary South African," she said.

Mokonyane said the way to improve political stability would be by assuring South Africans about the internal democratic processes of the ANC.

During the policy conference the party will be looking into changing how it elects leaders.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Zuma-supporting premier league takes a knock
Politics
2.
Jacob Zuma's speech to the ANC — Now with little ...
Politics
3.
SUSAN BOOYSEN: The crack in the ANC may soon ...
Politics
4.
Seven things Jacob Zuma said at Nasrec
Politics
5.
Polokwane to Nasrec - 10 years of President Jacob ...
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.