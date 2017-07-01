ANC will stick to NDP targets, says Radebe

Amidst a technical recession the ANC will not shift the targets set out for the country in the national development plan (NDP). The NDP is a long-term plan articulating the country’s vision to eliminate poverty and reduce inequality by 2030. It proposes creating 11-million jobs by 2030 and to reduce unemployment. To achieve some of these goals, the NDP notes that by 2030 GDP should have increased 2.7 times in real terms, which requires average annual GDP growth of 5.4% over the period. The GDP however contracted by 0.7% in the first quarter of 2017, resulting in SA entering a technical recession. The ANC adopted the NDP in 2012 at its national conference in Mangaung, but it has in essence been rejected by those within the party who are supporters of president Jacob Zuma, as the NDP is the brainchild of deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa. Ramaphosa is likely to contest former African Union commission chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in December for the position of ANC president. “We do not live in isolation. There are conditions beyond our control,” Jeff Radebe, ANC head of policy said on Saturday, adding international developments, as well as the SA’s own economic situation. Radebe delivered feedback on the midterm report on the outcomes of the NDP so far, which was tabled on Friday at the ANC’s national policy conference in Soweto. “We are committed to attain our objectives of the NDP. But remember that the NDP is not only a plan of government, it is a plan for the people of SA. So our social partners also have a responsibility to come to the party, as collaborators in ensuring that we can deal with the scourge of unemployment, poverty and inequality,” Radebe said. He said the private sector also has a very big responsibility in the implementation of the NDP, as about 75% of the economy is in private hands, and that the responsibility of creating jobs also lie in their hands. Radebe said in his feedback that, despite pro-poor investment in social infrastructure, that poverty is now driven by poor educational attainment and unemployment. “This progress of with social and economic infrastructure may be placed at risk by lack of maintenance,” he said. Radebe said the number of employed were increasing, but not fast enough to cater for the youth entering the workforce. He said women were taking their rightful place in the workforce. He said they had, amongst others, recommended commissions to consider universal access to ICT in schools, full implementation of the National Health Insurance White paper, the expansion of the community health worker programme with a target of 700 000 workers by 2030, and to overcome apartheid geography and to densify suburban areas to create integrated human settlements. He said 13.2 million out of 16.7 million households now live in formal housing, but that rapid urbanisation and migration still result in informal housing continuing. In the fight against corruption, Radebe said from 2014 to March 2017, the number of people convicted for priority corruption cases increased from 52 to 110, with assets to the value of R5 bn being frozen. He said to address corruption, government needs to strengthen anti-corruption legislation, and finalise the national anti-corruption strategy.