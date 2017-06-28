ANC wins tight mayoral election in Mogale City

The ANC narrowly beat the DA to win back the mayoral seat in Mogale City after a marathon council meeting on Wednesday.Patrick Lipudi, the former council speaker, was voted in as mayor with 39 votes to former mayor Michael Holenstein’s 36. Two votes were spoiled.

One member of the coalition government would have voted for Lipudi with the ANC to secure the result.

Holenstein was removed in a motion of no confidence earlier this month following months of political turmoil in the municipality.

The ANC had retained the positions of speaker and chief whip after the party lost its majority following the 2016 local government elections, but lost the mayoral position to the DA-led coalition.

Lipudi had been asked to recuse himself as speaker after he was nominated for the mayoral post. Lipudi, however, refused and chaired the meeting.

Alan Fuchs, DA constituency head of Mogale City, cited several discrepancies. He said Lipudi did not use an independent body to manage the electoral process, and councillors had to use stamps to vote. Parties had used pens to colour block their votes in the motion of no confidence that removed Holenstein.

Fuchs said the DA would consider its legal options on the matter.