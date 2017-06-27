Politics

ANC alliance needs to move with the times, says SACP’s Blade Nzimande

27 June 2017 - 10:29 Neo Goba
SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande. Picture: SOWETAN/SUNDAY WORLD
SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande. Picture: SOWETAN/SUNDAY WORLD

South African Communist Party general secretary Blade Nzimande has once again questioned the ANC’s ability to lead‚ saying its structures must be amended for it to regain momentum.

He was addressing the 11th national conference of the National Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) in Boksburg‚ east of Johannesburg‚ which began on Monday and ends on Thursday.

"Let’s talk a bit more about the reconfiguration of this alliance. We have our view as the SACP that whilst the alliance remains both important and strategically relevant‚ its workings are outdated and must be changed to move with the times," said Nzimande.

"The style of work whereby certain leaders in the ANC or leading structures of the ANC alone take decisions on policy‚ legislation‚ regulations and key deployments as if there is no alliance will not hold the alliance together.

"The rise of factionalism and its entrenchment at all levels has resulted in a situation where there is no consultation on certain decisions even within the ANC‚ let alone consultation with other alliance partners‚" he said.

"The last Cabinet reshuffle glaringly exposed this weakness and there are other decisions taken even thereafter both at national and sub-national levels without consultation with the alliance.

"If we are an alliance we must work together and consult on all major policies‚ decisions and deployment concerning our revolution."

His remarks follow President Jacob Zuma’s midnight sacking of widely respected former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy‚ Mcebisi Jonas‚ in a major cabinet reshuffle in March.

Zuma reportedly failed to consult the party’s top officials about his plan to make wholesale changes to his Cabinet.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe publicly denounced Zuma’s decision and claimed to have never been consulted by their party leader about his decision.

