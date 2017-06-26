EFF says it fears for Julius Malema’s life as Guptas are spying on him

The EFF has confirmed reports that party leader Julius Malema is under surveillance, and questioned the role of state security and home affairs.

"We know that a private foreign family‚ the Guptas‚ has had access to the travel itinerary and ID number of a party leader and member of the South African Parliament‚" the party said.

"We cannot think of any other reason why they would spy on him‚ except with the hope to find him isolated and take his life. We say this because most of the trips that the media has written about were never publicly announced.

"We also know that it is impossible for the Guptas‚ on their own‚ to attain this information without the help of both [the Department of] Home Affairs and State Security."

In a hard-hitting statement‚ the EFF said a confrontation with the controversial family — which has yet to comment on the allegations — was inevitable.