Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has offered a R50,000 reward for information on the murder of DA councillor Xolile Gwangxu.

Gwangxu was councillor of the Philippi East area on the Cape Flats. He was shot dead on Wednesday night by a lone gunman and died on the scene.

"I am devastated by this tragedy and councillor Gwangxu was a dedicated‚ hardworking servant to his community. He served with distinction‚ with the matters of the community always close to his heart‚" she said.

Gwangxu had served as a councillor in the city for eight years.

"We will do all we can and work with the authorities to ensure that the perpetrator is brought to book and faces the full might of the law‚" De Lille said.

Gwangxu had just finished a meeting at his office when the shooting occurred.

De Lille also expressed her condolences to the opposition ANC after the party’s councillor in Nyanga‚ Templeton Mgxekeni‚ died in hospital on Wednesday.

She said Mgxekeni had been critically ill for the past few months.

"Councillor Templeton served as a councillor for 13 years in various terms of office. We extend our condolences to the ANC for their loss‚" she said.

De Lille said the deaths were great losses for the city.

"We extend our deepest condolences to their families and friends. They are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time of bereavement."