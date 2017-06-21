Politics

WATCH: How does the ANC elect its president?

21 June 2017 - 11:50
The ANC’s top six office-bearers: deputy secretary-general Jesse Duarte, secretary-general Gwede Mantashe, chairwoman Baleka Mbete, president Jacob Zuma, deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa and treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The ANC's top six office-bearers: deputy secretary-general Jesse Duarte, secretary-general Gwede Mantashe, chairwoman Baleka Mbete, president Jacob Zuma, deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa and treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The ANC will elect its next leader in December this year at its 54th national conference. TimesLIVE explains how the party elects its president. 

