ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe will meet the party’s integrity commission (IC) this weekend, amid rising tension in the movement’s internal structures.

Mantashe said he had not been summoned but, rather, was invited by the IC to discuss party matters.

"I am not summoned to the integrity commission. I am meeting them normally as the structure of the ANC and I have no case. I have been invited by them and I will be going this weekend‚" Mantashe said.

Earlier this year‚ ANC integrity commission chairperson Andrew Mlangeni delivered a letter to Mantashe calling for an urgent meeting with officials. This came after Mlangeni said the IC was "deeply perturbed" by President Jacob Zuma’s decision to reshuffle the Cabinet without consultation.

Zuma’s late-night reshuffle happened in March and resulted in the axing of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas‚ among other changes.