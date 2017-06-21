I have been invited, not summoned, by integrity body, says Mantashe
ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe will meet the party’s integrity commission (IC) this weekend, amid rising tension in the movement’s internal structures.
Mantashe said he had not been summoned but, rather, was invited by the IC to discuss party matters.
"I am not summoned to the integrity commission. I am meeting them normally as the structure of the ANC and I have no case. I have been invited by them and I will be going this weekend‚" Mantashe said.
Earlier this year‚ ANC integrity commission chairperson Andrew Mlangeni delivered a letter to Mantashe calling for an urgent meeting with officials. This came after Mlangeni said the IC was "deeply perturbed" by President Jacob Zuma’s decision to reshuffle the Cabinet without consultation.
Zuma’s late-night reshuffle happened in March and resulted in the axing of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas‚ among other changes.
Zuma cited an intelligence report implicating Gordhan in a coup plot as one of the reasons for the reshuffle‚ according to ANC leaders and alliance partners.
Mlangeni wrote at the time following the reshuffle: "We are also concerned about [Zuma’s] decision to remove comrade Pravin Gordhan as minister of finance and the impact that this decision will have on the stability of the South African economy. We do not accept the reasons given for this decision‚ namely‚ that comrade Pravin conspired with Western governments to destabilise the government or the economy."
Zuma himself has said the IC "disregarded the principle and tradition of collective leadership‚ both within the ANC and with our alliance partners" when it made public comments about his Cabinet reshuffle.
Mlangeni was not immediately available for comment.
The IC includes former National Assembly speaker Frene Ginwala‚ who serves as Mlangeni’s deputy‚ Rivonia trialist Denis Goldberg‚ anti-apartheid activist Sophia Williams-De Bruyn and human rights lawyer Nokukhanya Jele.
The ANC integrity commission was formed in 2013 to protect the image of the party in events where members have been accused of criminal or improper conduct.
