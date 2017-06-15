The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal was crowing on Thursday morning as the party retained control of a hotly contested ward in Phongolo.

Ward 7 in the northern KwaZulu-Natal town was up for grabs in a by-election on Wednesday.

While it was an ANC ward‚ given the IFP’s victory in Nquthu just a few weeks ago‚ it was an important battleground as the rival parties fight for control in Zululand.

Early figures indicate that the ANC won 834 votes‚ just 95 more than the IFP‚ which won 739.

The National Freedom Party (NFP) got 368 votes while the EFF — which has battled to make significant inroads in rural KwaZulu-Natal — got just 38 votes.