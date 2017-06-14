Opposition recalls Ahmed Kathrada in its fresh call for Jacob Zuma to be removed

Opposition parties on Tuesday used the National Assembly sitting in honour of struggle veteran Ahmed Kathrada to call again for the removal of President Jacob Zuma as head of state.

During the special sitting, MPs officially paid tribute to Kathrada, who passed away in March.

In April 2016, Kathrada wrote an open letter to Zuma calling on him to resign following the controversial sacking of Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister and the Constitutional Court ruling on the Nkandla matter.

Kathrada asked Zuma: "Dear Comrade President, don’t you think your continued stay as president will only serve to deepen the crisis of confidence in the government of the country?"

Zuma was absent during Tuesday’s sitting in Parliament. The president also did not attend Kathrada’s memorial service or his funeral in March, in compliance with the wishes of the stalwart’s family.

The Kathrada Foundation said this week that a truly fitting statement to Kathrada would be for MPs to speak to the issue that troubled him up to his last days: the conduct of Zuma.

"If the National Assembly was serious in its intention to honour Kathrada, it would not only lend its voice to the call made by Kathrada and many others — it would act on it when the motion of no confidence in the president comes up in the near future. The mounting evidence of state capture is surely sufficient for Parliament to play its role as set out by the Constitutional Court in the Nkandla ruling," the foundation said.

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa said in his tribute speech that during his last days, "Kathy was deeply troubled by the conduct of the sitting head of state and could not reconcile this conduct with the sacrifice he and other stalwarts made for this democracy.

"I hope that this house will soon truly honour him by responding positively to his call to Mr Zuma to leave office; especially seen in the light of this most recent e-mail scandal," said Holomisa.

A cache of e-mail correspondence between the Gupta family and their associates‚ including Cabinet ministers and Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane‚ have revealed how the Guptas have been influencing government operations.

The state capture allegations have led to renewed calls for Zuma to step down.

Agang leader Andries Tlouamma said: "In memory of Kathrada, we will continue to fight the Gupta state capture.

"We know Zuma is the proxy of the Guptas … we want to promise Kathrada that Zuma will have his day in court and pay for his actions.…

"For Zuma to endorse Gupta colonisation is a serious assault on SA’s character. The ANC of Zuma has become an enemy of Kathrada’s legacy."

Congress of the People (COPE) MP Willie Madisha said the death of Kathrada marked the beginning of the end of an era. "An era of ANC leaders with a conscious and moral principles.

"Mr President, if you had ears to hear and eyes to see, you would have stepped down as president … the ANC has lost is moral legitimacy to lead."

DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia said: "I feel his [Kathrada’s] pain. It was the same pain that I felt when the ANC left me. Yes, it left me like it did Kathy, and millions of South Africans because it has lost its way — irretrievably, irrevocably and indefinitely."