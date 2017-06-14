DA avoids messy Zille battle

Helen Zille received a watered down sanction for her tweets on colonialism, with the DA averting a messy and divisive battle with her in the run-up to the crucial 2019 election.

Zille and DA leader Mmusi Maimane flanked each other at a media briefing announcing the settlement on the matter. But it was clear that the relationship was tense.

The DA was criticised by the ANC and other parties for its soft approach in dealing with a second senior leader on racist or prejudicial comments.

Dianne Kohler Barnard shared a Facebook post considered racist but her expulsion from the party was overturned.

On Tuesday, Zille apologised unreservedly for her tweets on colonialism as part of the political settlement. According to the deal, Zille keeps her job as premier but steps down from all party structures on both national and provincial government levels.Her public communication should be limited to her role as premier, which ends in 18 months’ time. If she does communicate on party matters, it should go through the correct party channels.