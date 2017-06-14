Mogale City councillors boycott mayoral vote meeting as budget deadline nears

The majority of councillors in Mogale City have boycotted the council meeting where a new mayor was to have been elected on Wednesday.

The former DA mayor, Michael Holenstein, was removed in a motion of no confidence conducted by secret ballot last week.

Without the councillors of the DA, the EFF, the Freedom Front Plus and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), the council does not have a quorum.

The ANC’s 38 councillors represent only 50% of the council. The multi-party government has the required 50% plus one vote needed for a quorum.

Holenstein’s removal was made possible after one of the councillors voted with the ANC to give the motion of no confidence the necessary 39 votes.