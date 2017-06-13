Maimane offers Zille a ‘political solution’

The impasse between former DA leader Helen Zille may be resolved on Tuesday, pending a proposed "political solution" by current leader Mmusi Maimane which would enable the party to avert a lengthy legal process.

Maimane has asked Zille, his former boss, to accede to a political agreement that serves both the country and the party to end the impasse over her tweets about colonialism.

The DA’s federal executive committee will meet on Tuesday to ratify the agreement between Zille and the party.

It is understood that a deal was proposed to Zille in which she would remain Western Cape premier until 2019 but would lose her influence in the party. The deal is part of a package to which parties have yet to agree.

Business Day understands that the proposal would sidestep a lengthy disciplinary process that could have led to Zille’s expulsion and a subsequent legal process.

Under the proposal, Zille will desist from comments on the DA's direction and policies. Her role in the party would be confined to the premier job.