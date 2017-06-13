DA standoff ends as Helen Zille apologises unreservedly
The long impasse with party leader Mmusi Maimane has ended in a deal that lets her stay on as Western Cape premier but limits her role in the party
Former DA leader Helen Zille has apologised unreservedly for her tweets on colonialism.
At a media briefing on a political solution to the impasse between Zille and DA leader Mmusi Maimane, she said she had reflected and recognised the offence caused by her tweet and subsequent comments on the matter.
“After debate and reflection I recognise the offence of my tweets … I am genuinely sorry,” she said, standing next to Maimane during a joint media briefing in Rosebank.
She said colonialism and apartheid subjugated and oppressed the majority of South Africans on the basis of race and was indefensible. She said she did not justify, defend or praise colonialism in any way.
Zille said she had changed her views on the matter after “reflecting very hard” and after discussions with Maimane and other leaders in the party. She wanted to be part of ensuring that the DA’S project to govern SA succeeded, and not part of the reason it failed.
According to the settlement, Zille keeps her job as Western Cape premier, but steps down from all party structures at both national and provincial government.
Her public communication should be limited to her role as premier, which concludes with her term in 18 months; and if she does communicate on party matters, it should be approved by the correct party channels.
Maimane said the decision was a difficult one but reconciliation remained a critical and ongoing imperative in the SA he hoped to build.
“Reconciliation is always better because we are better together,” he said
In March‚ Zille said on Twitter: “For those claiming legacy of colonialism was ONLY negative‚ think of our independent judiciary‚ transport infrastructure‚ piped water.”
“Her acknowledgment is a huge step forward and it’s important that she is offering South Africans full acknowledgment and an apology‚” said Maimane.
In her own words
This is the apology Zille issued:
“After a period of debate and reflection‚ I recognise the offence caused by my tweet on 16 March 2017 with regard to the legacy of colonialism. I therefore apologise unreservedly to the South African public who were offended by this tweet and my subsequent explanation of it.
In South Africa‚ colonialism and apartheid subjugated and oppressed a majority‚ and benefited a minority‚ on the basis of race. This is indeed indefensible‚ and I do not support‚ justify‚ praise or promote it.
“I realise the wounds of history that my tweet and subsequent defence of it has opened. In particular‚ I recognise that my actions were insensitive to South Africans who suffered under colonial oppression. For this‚ I am genuinely sorry.
“During this period I have made public utterances that have had the effect of undermining the leader of the Democratic Alliance and the project he is leading. I greatly regret this.
“Mmusi Maimane is the democratically elected leader of the DA and we must all get behind his leadership.
“My intention now is to do everything I can to restore the public trust that has been eroded. Now‚ more than ever‚ we need to unite behind a shared vision of one nation‚ with one future.
Please login or register to comment.