DA standoff ends as Helen Zille apologises unreservedly

Former DA leader Helen Zille has apologised unreservedly for her tweets on colonialism.

At a media briefing on a political solution to the impasse between Zille and DA leader Mmusi Maimane, she said she had reflected and recognised the offence caused by her tweet and subsequent comments on the matter.

“After debate and reflection I recognise the offence of my tweets … I am genuinely sorry,” she said, standing next to Maimane during a joint media briefing in Rosebank.

She said colonialism and apartheid subjugated and oppressed the majority of South Africans on the basis of race and was indefensible. She said she did not justify, defend or praise colonialism in any way.

Zille said she had changed her views on the matter after “reflecting very hard” and after discussions with Maimane and other leaders in the party. She wanted to be part of ensuring that the DA’S project to govern SA succeeded, and not part of the reason it failed.

According to the settlement, Zille keeps her job as Western Cape premier, but steps down from all party structures at both national and provincial government.