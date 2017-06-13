Over the last few weeks‚ I have had several engagements with Helen Zille on the subject of her tweet. We have not always agreed on everything‚ and this is not necessarily a bad thing. As I said when I was elected in 2015:

"All of us are animated by the idea of building a better tomorrow. All of us carry the belief that‚ out of the ashes of apartheid‚ a prosperous and united South Africa can emerge. Sometimes we disagree with each other because we care so much about the future we want to build. And that is okay. It is healthy for us to engage in robust debate. But‚ equally‚ there is no room in this party for those who seek to divide‚ or those who mobilise on race. We must challenge each other’s ideas in a constructive manner. For this is how we learn from each other and grow stronger."

As leader‚ my job is to listen‚ to engage and to set the political direction of the party. In the course of our engagements Helen Zille realised that her tweet and some of the communication that followed was hurtful to many people‚ and particularly black South Africans. Her acknowledgment of this was a huge step forward for us.

It was important to me that Helen offered the South African public a fulsome and unqualified apology‚ and I am glad to say that she is now prepared to do that. Her willingness to admit wrongdoing and apologise is a quality that I believe sets her apart from many other political leaders in our country.

Helen has agreed that it is in the best interests of the party for her to vacate her position on all decision-making structures of the party‚ including the federal executive‚ federal council and provincial council. In addition‚ her political communication from this point onward will focus on matters relating to the Western Cape provincial government where she will remain Premier. If she wishes to communicate on any other political issues‚ she will abide by the sign-off protocols of the Democratic Alliance.

Our nation has a proud history of reconciliation and we must‚ wherever possible‚ put aside our differences in pursuit of the common good. I believe this agreement allows us to draw a line under an unfortunate episode and to move on in the best interests of all South Africans.

This has not been an easy decision. The alternative was to become embroiled in a protracted legal battle in the lead-up to the 2019 election. I have no doubt that this would have done further damage to the project we have embarked upon‚ to the detriment of every South African committed to non-racialism and constitutionalism.

We have made huge progress in the last few years‚ particularly in the cities we won in the 2016 election. Johannesburg‚ Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay are beginning to see the fruits of good‚ clean government with better services being rolled out to all‚ and particularly the poor and marginalised.

The Democratic Alliance will continue to build a future that is free of oppression‚ where every person has the opportunity to prosper and a live a life of value and dignity. This is our historic mission. We now need to redouble our efforts to make it a reality.