Vets throw their weight behind Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has thrown its support behind Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to take over as ANC president in December.

"Branches of the ANC are the ones who are going to decide who becomes president of the ANC. We respect comrade Cyril Ramaphosa as one of the leaders of the ANC‚ but our preference has always been comrade Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma succeeding [President Jacob Zuma]‚" association chairperson Kebby Maphatsoe told The Times on Sunday on the sidelines of its fifth elective national conference in Ekurhuleni.

He said they were confident that the ANC’s branches would elect Dlamini-Zuma as ANC president.

The association was hit by divisions when some senior members boycotted President Jacob Zuma’s address on Friday.

Those members are former association deputy chairperson Teenage Monama; general secretary Dumisani Nduli; deputy general secretary Tshidiso Paka and national executive committee (NEC) member Ike Moroe — who snubbed what they called an "unconstitutional conference".