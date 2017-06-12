Politics

Vets throw their weight behind Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

12 June 2017 - 11:59 Neo Goba
Kebby Mphatsoe. Picture: TSHEKO KABASIA
The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has thrown its support behind Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to take over as ANC president in December.

"Branches of the ANC are the ones who are going to decide who becomes president of the ANC. We respect comrade Cyril Ramaphosa as one of the leaders of the ANC‚ but our preference has always been comrade Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma succeeding [President Jacob Zuma]‚" association chairperson Kebby Maphatsoe told The Times on Sunday on the sidelines of its fifth elective national conference in Ekurhuleni.

He said they were confident that the ANC’s branches would elect Dlamini-Zuma as ANC president.

The association was hit by divisions when some senior members boycotted President Jacob Zuma’s address on Friday.

Those members are former association deputy chairperson Teenage Monama; general secretary Dumisani Nduli; deputy general secretary Tshidiso Paka and national executive committee (NEC) member Ike Moroe — who snubbed what they called an "unconstitutional conference".

Zuma’s critics within the association wanted the conference to be cancelled‚ with those who made the calls led by the MK Veterans National Council.

Former South African National Defence Force (SANDF) head Siphiwe Nyanda leads the council. Last week‚ Nyanda criticised the association’s conference as a means to sow further divisions within the ANC and accused some members of not being legitimate members‚ asserting they were recruited "from the streets".

Small Businesses Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu and State Security Minister David Mahlobo were present at the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association event.

Zulu said: "The NEC of the ANC concluded that this conference must go ahead. Hence there was a deployment of some NEC members."

TMG Digital

