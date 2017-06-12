Parliament is best place for inquiry into state capture, says DA

The DA is to ask the National Assembly to vote on the establishment of an ad hoc committee of inquiry to investigate all the allegations of state capture, including those revealed in the leaked e-mails.

The DA is hoping the matter will be put to the vote on Thursday and all MPs — including those of the ANC — will support it.

The DA believes Parliament is the best placed to probe the allegations made against a number of Cabinet ministers, senior executives and board members of state-owned enterprises, and government officials.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said at a media briefing on Monday that there had been an "absolutely staggering" lack of action by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and national director of public prosecutions Shaun Abrahams about the allegations.

He was hopeful the chief whips’ forum, representing all parties in Parliament, would reach consensus at its meeting on Wednesday on the DA’s draft resolution, which calls for the establishment of an ad hoc committee on state capture to investigate the "undue influence by certain individuals over the exercise of executive authority in SA".

This will pave the way for the resolution to be put to the vote in the National Assembly.

"It has become clear that a sweeping investigation into state capture is required and Parliament — empowered by Section 55 of the constitution to oversee the exercise of executive authority — is best placed to undertake it," Steenhuisen said.

An ad hoc committee would have the power to summon people to give evidence under oath and to produce documents.

Steenhuisen called on all parties to support the motion and, through the proposed ad hoc committee, "to investigate and expose those individuals who have sold our country to the highest bidder".

He believed the ad hoc committee should take over the work of the ad hoc committee into state capture of Eskom, which has been proposed by Parliament’s public enterprises committee, in order to ensure a holistic approach.

This was important, he said, because of the vast interwoven network of the allegations and those allegedly involved.

DA communications spokeswoman Phumzile van Damme said the DA would also proceed to lay criminal charges against Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen, Denel chairman Dan Mantsha and South African ambassador Bruce Koloane, for disclosing confidential information to the Guptas or their associates.