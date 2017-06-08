Politics

Phosa lambasts Zuma’s looting as ‘worst crime since apartheid’

Mathews Phosa says Cabinet must be held responsible, while all ANC MPs have been urged to vote in favour of no-confidence motion

08 June 2017 - 05:47
Image: Mathews Phosa. Picture: THE SOWETAN

Presidential hopeful Mathews Phosa, an ANC veteran, said on Wednesday the entire Cabinet should be held responsible for the “worst crime” since apartheid against the people of SA, perpetrated by President Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family.

Phosa, who had declared his willingness to run for the presidency of the ANC, spared few of the people in the upper echelons of the party in his opening address at the Junior Indaba for mining companies.

The Department of Mineral Resources shunned the conference despite being invited.

Phosa called on ANC MPs to obey their oath of office and vote in favour of the pending motion of no confidence in Zuma, who is embroiled in a mounting political and corruption scandal, along with an increasing number of senior politicians.

