Holomisa calls for probe in Nelson Mandela Bay

The official coalition between the DA, the UDM, the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), Congress of the People (Cope) and the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) was formed after the local government elections.

In a letter to party leaders in the coalition on Tuesday, Holomisa said "the UDM fears that we are going nowhere slowly" and that the external organisations should investigate the matter.

The UDM leader said outside mechanisms had to be used to investigate the allegations and counter-allegations "because of the severe lack of trust".

Holomisa said the DA remained unwilling to implement the decisions that are within the sphere of their management, such as the reinstatement of Bobani as mayoral committee member.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane’s spokesman Graham Charters said: "This clearly shows the UDM is more committed to one individual, Bobani, than they are to the broad coalition deal. Holomisa must now do the right thing and remove Bobani. The ball is in the UDM’s court."

Meanwhile, in another sign the DA-led coalitions are facing strain, Mogale City mayor Michael Holenstein was removed from office yesterday in an ANC no-confidence vote.

They also failed for the second time to pass the budget and the integrated development plan. The ANC succeeded in getting the 39 votes needed to remove Holenstein, despite there only being 38 ANC councillors. The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in Gauteng has blamed the vote switch on an unnamed DA councillor, stating the EFF, IFP and the FF Plus cast their secret votes in colours signifying their parties, which means their votes could be tracked. IFP provincial secretary Alco Ngobese said the DA made their votes with pens that made tracing it impossible.