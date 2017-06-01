South African Communist Party (SACP) deputy chairperson Thulas Nxesi says corruption within the ANC-led government is occurring at both local and national levels‚ which is having a crippling effect on the unity of the party.

"The ANC has been denied by us and when you look at the problems‚ these problems are not only at the national level. Just go and look what’s going on in the local state at municipalities‚ that’s where corruption is glaring‚ that’s the face of it," he said.

"Comrades‚ what we must be careful of is that there will be contradictions ... as we are analysing the situation. We must not be denialists nor cowards or even be reckless in how we deal with the situation. Denialist is denying what we see‚ it’s a reality that this thing is costing us in our revolution. Who is going to suffer?"

He was giving a declaration on behalf of the SACP at the closing session of union federation Cosatu’s sixth central committee meeting at Irene‚ Pretoria on Thursday.

Nxesi has previously blamed the ANC’s poor showing in the local government elections on factionalism and corruption within the party. The ANC lost the Tshwane‚ Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth metros last year. There are also fears that the ANC risks losing power in the 2019 general elections.

Nxesi‚ who is also Minister of Sport‚ said last year’s local government elections should have been a wake-up call for the ANC, but it seems the situation is getting worse: "If you look at the events which happened after the local elections you would have thought that we would be scared and start to do things better, but it seems as if we are continuing to slide down."

Nxesi said that the abuse of state institutions to settle political scores started a long time ago and should be condemned.