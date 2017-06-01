Mmusi Maimane shuffles his shadow cabinet

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has announced changes to the party’s shadow cabinet, with Patricia Kopane replacing Wilmot James as spokesperson on health matters.

James is going to the University of Columbia Medical Centre in New York as a visiting professor on infectious diseases.

Malcom Figg replaces Kopane as spokesperson on public works; Alan McLoughlin replaces Figg as spokesperson on appropriations, with Brandon Topham as his deputy; and Ian Ollis replaces Gavin Davis as basic education spokesperson, while Davis will focus on policy development and communications ahead of the 2019 elections.