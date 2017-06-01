In Mangaung‚ he was to go head-to-head against Zuma and Baleka Mbete for the top ANC position.

He said he had been put up as a "third way" because "these two comrades had caused such hurt to the organisation"‚ as the party was torn between the two candidates.

Sexwale said he decided to pull out five minutes before the race and had thrown his weight behind Baleka Mbete. Zuma came out victorious.

After that conference‚ Sexwale‚ Paul Mashatile and Kgalema Motlanthe‚ who were anti-corruption‚ were pushed out of their positions.

But even in his time as human settlements minister‚ Zuma’s Cabinet was riddled with corruption‚ said Sexwale.

He claimed that during that time‚ he had given more speeches on corruption than he did on housing and he was regarded as a disturbance to many people.

"What is the biggest thing that government can give you? Where is the biggest money? Not in books‚ condoms‚ your hospital things. The biggest thing your government can give you is houses. So that is where that thing was concentrated. I had to be removed‚" he said.

He referred reporters to a speech he made at Fort Hare University in September 2012‚ before the Mangaung conference‚ claiming it was still relevant today.

"That speech was the legacy of our forefathers‚" said Sexwale.