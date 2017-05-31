SACP upset that Zuma not curbing intimidation of his detractors

President Jacob Zuma should speak out against factions in the ANC which have resorted to intimidation and threats, jeopardising the safety of those viewed as his opponents.

This is according to South African Communist Party (SACP) general-secretary Blade Nzimande, speaking on the sidelines of the union federation Cosatu’s central executive committee meeting in Irene on Wednesday.

Nzimande, who is also the Minister of Higher Education and Training, said it is only proper for the president to condemn recent acts of "thuggery" performed in his name. His call comes after the party’s deputy general secretary, Solly Mapaila, made similar remarks on Tuesday when a group of people purporting to be members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Foundation protested outside his home.

Mapaila was targeted for being outspoken about the SACP’s demand that Zuma resign in light of serious allegations of corruption and links to the Gupta family.

The ANC Youth League in Kwa-Zulu-Natal also threatened to protest outside the home of ANC MP Makhosi Khosa, who is one of the few people in the governing party who have been publicly critical of Zuma’s administration.

"We are not blaming the president, but he has a duty to stand up and say ‘not in my name’," said Nzimande, emphasising that such intimidatory acts could set the country in a destructive direction.

It was also incumbent on the ANC to rebuke the acts, according to Nzimande: "We would expect the ANC to call all these people from MK Veterans Association to order; we are disappointed that the chair ... has not condemned this barbarism."

However, Nzimande said the SACP will not be deterred by the threats.