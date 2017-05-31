On Wednesday, the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Foundation distanced itself from a protest that took place outside the home of South African Communist Party (SACP) second deputy general-secretary, Solly Mapaila, on Tuesday. The foundation blamed the protest on two members of the MK Military Veterans Association.

This revelation comes from a founding member of the MK Foundation‚ Afrika Majola‚ who said there was a certain agenda being pushed by the two individuals‚ known as Sparks and Lulamile. "We are distancing ourselves from what happened yesterday. The two comrades Sparks and Lulamile do not belong to the MK Foundation‚ they belong to [the veterans’ association] which is led by Deputy Minister [of Defence and Military Veterans] Kebby Maphatsoe. On the other hand‚ you have general MK members who are opposed to what is happening at the association‚" Majola told TMG Digital.

The protest took place while ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa was delivering a message of support at the sixth central committee meeting of union federation Cosatu in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Mapaila suddenly stood up and rushed out of the room after receiving an alert that a group of purported supporters of President Jacob Zuma were outside his home, holding placards reading "Hands off Zuma".

Mapaila has been leading the charge for Zuma to step down after his recent Cabinet reshuffle‚ which resulted in two ratings agencies downgrading SA’s credit rating to junk status. Cosatu is also supporting the call for the president to resign and has banned Zuma from speaking at any of its events.

The MK Foundation was formed in February after Maphatsoe took a swipe at the veterans group‚ labeling them "empty tins"‚ "irrelevant" and "without struggle credentials" for demanding Zuma’s audience and some calling on him to resign. The foundation does not fall under the ANC; it is an independent camp that has more than 1‚000 members‚ according to Majola.

"Those comrades that went to Mapaila’s house went there with a purpose of tarnishing our name. We will call them individually and tell them to refrain from using our name. Otherwise we will take legal action against them if they continue using it‚" Majola said.

SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo told TMG Digital that a meeting between the [ANC] alliance and the MK Foundation was due to be held later on Wednesday to discuss Tuesday’s incident outside Mapaila’s house‚ where a minibus taxi and a private car arrived with people wearing MK Foundation T-shirts and military regalia.

Mashilo said a case has been opened at the local police station.

Security around Mapaila has been increased after the party said he was the target of an assassination attempt on April 10 at an event to commemorate late SACP leader Chris Hani.

Maphatsoe was not immediately available to comment on the allegations leveled against his members.

TMG Digital