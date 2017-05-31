ANC brings up second motion of no confidence in DA mayor
A second motion of no confidence in Mogale City’s DA mayor Michael Holenstein was debated on Tuesday, but no votes were made on the matter.
It was the second motion of no confidence tabled this year against the mayor in the hung council in which a minority, DA-led coalition governs with the help of EFF votes after the ANC lost its majority in 2016.
The ANC brought the motion of no confidence on Tuesday and it was tabled as the first item on the agenda, to be followed by the vote on the integrated development plan (IDP) and the budget. In the motion, the ANC lists "irresponsible, reckless, careless, negligent and immature behaviour" of the mayor that necessitated the motion.
Among the 10 reasons noted, the ANC alleges that Holenstein directly contributed to the municipality being run without a municipal manager for a month, and of political interference in the absorption of staff.
In his reply, Holenstein said the allegations "are the most preposterous accusations and, once again, a concerted effort by the speaker, ANC councilors, ANC provincial representatives and some senior officials of Mogale City local municipality are sowing confusion and attempting to discredit me and the multi-party government, governing [Mogale City] since August 2016."
After a 10-hour council meeting, none of the items on the agenda, besides greetings and condolences, were completed, mayoral spokesman Gregory Dalton said on Wednesday, who also said the vote on the IDP and the budget was a matter of compliance. The vote on the motion of no confidence did not take place, nor any other votes.
The meeting was, however, adjourned on Tuesday evening after an EFF councilor saw a member of the public hand an ANC councilor a jacket and a silver object, and councilors felt unsafe.
Dalton said they took exception as to how the motion was tabled, saying the ANC wanted a secret ballot vote. He said the coalition partners wanted to vote on if there should be a motion of no confidence first, before the actual vote was done, although they are not opposed to a secret ballot on the matter.
Motions of no confidence were also tabled earlier this year against the speaker Patrick Lipudi, and the chief whip Sipho Dube, both ANC members They were voted out of their positions in January, but the council’s decision, which was taken without the ANC caucus present, was later rescinded after a meeting with the provincial Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs.
The coalition partners subsequently also brought motions of no confidence against Lipudi and Dube.
