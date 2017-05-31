ANC brings up second motion of no confidence in DA mayor

A second motion of no confidence in Mogale City’s DA mayor Michael Holenstein was debated on Tuesday, but no votes were made on the matter.

It was the second motion of no confidence tabled this year against the mayor in the hung council in which a minority, DA-led coalition governs with the help of EFF votes after the ANC lost its majority in 2016.

The ANC brought the motion of no confidence on Tuesday and it was tabled as the first item on the agenda, to be followed by the vote on the integrated development plan (IDP) and the budget. In the motion, the ANC lists "irresponsible, reckless, careless, negligent and immature behaviour" of the mayor that necessitated the motion.

Among the 10 reasons noted, the ANC alleges that Holenstein directly contributed to the municipality being run without a municipal manager for a month, and of political interference in the absorption of staff.

In his reply, Holenstein said the allegations "are the most preposterous accusations and, once again, a concerted effort by the speaker, ANC councilors, ANC provincial representatives and some senior officials of Mogale City local municipality are sowing confusion and attempting to discredit me and the multi-party government, governing [Mogale City] since August 2016."