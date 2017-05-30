Only a ‘bewitched’ ANC will vote out Zuma, says Jackson Mthembu

Mthembu said other parties essentially forced their members to toe the party line. The DA’s policies, he said, explicitly stated that members must at all times adhere to and support decisions of the caucus and must not differ publicly from any decision.

"None of us is a free agent here. We are all deriving our mandate from our parties who sent us here," said Mthembu.

He said it had never happened anywhere in the world that a party removes its leader at the request of the opposition.

Opposition parties filed the no-confidence motion in Zuma in April after he controversially sacked Pravin Gordhan as finance minister, a move which prompted S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings to cut SA’s credit rating to sub-investment grade or junk.

The motion will only be debated after the Constitutional Court rules on the application by the UDM to force Parliament to hold a secret vote.

Mthembu said the redeployment of any ANC member out of Parliament was a responsibility and authority that resides with the ruling party.

"ANC MPs are deployees of the ANC and have no authority to then redeploy one another… The EFF and the DA have had this hatred for Zuma and they want to remove him," said Mthembu.

DA deputy chief whip Mike Waters said Brazil had recently impeached Dilma Rousseff, the South American country’s first female president, and SA could follow suite.

"We do not hate Zuma, we love our Constitution more," said Waters.

EFF MP and deputy president Floyd Shivambu said it was only a "bewitched" political party that outsources executive functions of government to the Gupta family.

"He [Mthembu] speaks about witchcraft. Witchcraft is when the top six officials openly contradict each other. A bewitched party is one that takes a decision that [Brian] Molefe must be removed as CEO [of Eskom] but he comes to Parliament to present [Eskom’s] strategic framework…"

In her speech, National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete bemoaned the inadequate funding allocated to Parliament.

She said Parliament had been allocated a total allocation R2.2bn for the 2017-18 financial year, yet it had requested R2.9bn.

"There is … a need to review the current practice of how Parliament is funded as it remains disadvantaged by the current funding model. The budget of Parliament, which is a distinct arm of state, cannot be decided in the same way as that of government Departments," said Mbete.

"This call is in line with the NDP that requires a developmental state to have strong, capacitated and well-resourced institutions."