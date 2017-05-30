BUSINESS DAY TV: Cement being placed in walls that divide the ANC

IS: Yes, they could have. They do have the powers, I understand, to do that. The argument that it’s the branches who elected and it’s the branches who unelect is part of the tactics and the strategy of the pro-Zuma camp defenders in the NEC to avoid having to deal with that issue. That argument didn’t come up when Thabo Mbeki was on the receiving end of some tough decisions emanating from the NEC.

BDTV: So where are your confidence levels sitting when it comes to this judicial investigation that is now being called into all of this?

IS: I am not optimistic because we’ve seen the arms deal commission and we know the outcome of that. And the other issue that is of concern, occurred at the press conference this afternoon when the secretary-general said something along the lines of, those who’ve got issues must settle those issues speedily so that the commission can begin its hearings. In other words, there is an awareness that individuals will block the establishment of that commission on the basis of contesting the former public protector’s findings in the State of Capture report.

BDTV: And of course we saw quite a few Cabinet members and MPs being fingered in those e-mails that were leaked to the media over the weekend, and also implicating the Guptas. In the meantime, do the divisions within the ANC just widen?

IS: Yes. The divisions are there, they’re wide, and everything that’s happening now in the run-up to December is just putting more and more cement and concrete into the walls that divide the two camps. So it’s there and it’s just getting stronger and stronger and those e-mail leaks I believe there is more to come. City Press is already talking about a whole batch of other e-mails that they’ve got access to now.

BDTV: When it comes to that evidence, some are saying it needs to be scrutinised because there could have been a right to privacy that was actually broken or impeded on. How closely have you been following the possibility of that now potentially coming to the fore?

IS: Yes, there is talk of law suits based on infringement of rights to privacy if various networks have been hacked. And that may be so. The whole thing about a hack and leaked e-mail, as Hillary Clinton found out, is that once it’s out there the damage is done and you can sue but that doesn’t put it back in the box. And that’s why these leaks are of great concern to the various parties, we don’t know what’s coming out.

We’ve just got to be very cautious about the authenticity of these e-mails. In politics like this and in an era of fake news, it’s not that difficult to fabricate this kind of information.

BDTV: And of course, billions of rands are at stake …