BUSINESS DAY TV: Cement being placed in walls that divide the ANC
Ivor Sarakinsky, from the Wits School of Governance, discusses President Jacob Zuma having survived yet another motion of no confidence in him at the recent ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting, and what kind of impact this is having on perceptions of the ANC
Ivor Sarakinsky is from the Wits School of Governance.
BUSINESS DAY TV: While Jacob Zuma’s political future is in question, how much will the past weekend’s events further strengthen uncertainty about who is running the country.
And while the ANC’s NEC reaffirmed their confidence in him, how much more can the ruling party support base handle. Joining us to make some sense of what’s going on is Dr Ivor Sarakinsky, he’s from the Wits School of Governance.
Ivor … did you expect any different results from this weekend’s NEC meeting?
IVOR SARAKINSKY: Not really. At some point, we thought there might be some movement in terms of the anti-Zuma lobby gaining some traction and the way it was described at the press conference this afternoon by the Secretary General Gwede Mantashe, we’re not quite sure what the actual resolution was.
He mentions a whole range of possible outcomes, so it’s very difficult to get a sense of what the line-up of forces was at the actual NEC.
BDTV: So, does this whittle away at President Jacob Zuma’s power or embolden him even further?
IS: It certainly limits his room for manoeuvre because if there’s any further scandal, the issues that were kind of closed at the last NEC meeting will be opened up in addition to the next set of issues that might crop up. So it’s a slow process of whittling away and trying to break down, find a weak link, and find some issue that has traction in weakening his position. And I’m sure this isn’t the last we’ve seen of people inside the NEC raising this kind of issue. They might do it in a different way in the future, but I don’t think it’s over.
BDTV: We had Derek Hanekom raising the last issue of no confidence, we had Joel Ntshitenze doing it yesterday and Zuma has now dared nobody to do it again. So he has kind of … he was apparently reported to be the angriest he’d ever been and has dared them not to do anything. Do you think it really does weaken him in that respect?
IS: That’s according to press reports and it’s very hard to establish if that’s exactly what happened. But even if he said that, if people want to raise the issue they’ll invoke the ANC’s history, tradition, modus operandi of people being allowed to raise issues from the floor at NEC meetings, and they’ll use that process to raise it again and if he gets very angry and he threatens, if he allegedly did so in the first instance, so be it.
BDTV: If you’re looking at some of what’s been put to blame by the President, foreign agents, white monopoly capital, those against radical economic transformation, blaming those arguments do they hold any merit given the mounting evidence of governance that’s been flouted and constitutional liberties being taken?
IS: Yes … to blame foreign enemies is perhaps the most ironic one in the light of the main protagonists in this whole saga, which is the Gupta brothers who aren’t South African nationals strictly speaking, although they do hold citizenship. So I don’t think that those explanations hold water. It’s much easier to explain it or in terms of external forces instead of looking at the real issues internally. And that’s what governments around the world do, they look for scapegoats and its often those outside as opposed to those within. But the ANC internally and behind closed doors is having tough discussions about the real internal issues, but they won’t go public with that.
BDTV: Of course, you have Zuma supporters at the same time arguing that the NEC doesn’t have the power to remove a sitting president and that it has to be done by the ANC’s national congress. Is that correct? Couldn’t they actually have taken action against him yesterday?
IS: Yes, they could have. They do have the powers, I understand, to do that. The argument that it’s the branches who elected and it’s the branches who unelect is part of the tactics and the strategy of the pro-Zuma camp defenders in the NEC to avoid having to deal with that issue. That argument didn’t come up when Thabo Mbeki was on the receiving end of some tough decisions emanating from the NEC.
BDTV: So where are your confidence levels sitting when it comes to this judicial investigation that is now being called into all of this?
IS: I am not optimistic because we’ve seen the arms deal commission and we know the outcome of that. And the other issue that is of concern, occurred at the press conference this afternoon when the secretary-general said something along the lines of, those who’ve got issues must settle those issues speedily so that the commission can begin its hearings. In other words, there is an awareness that individuals will block the establishment of that commission on the basis of contesting the former public protector’s findings in the State of Capture report.
BDTV: And of course we saw quite a few Cabinet members and MPs being fingered in those e-mails that were leaked to the media over the weekend, and also implicating the Guptas. In the meantime, do the divisions within the ANC just widen?
IS: Yes. The divisions are there, they’re wide, and everything that’s happening now in the run-up to December is just putting more and more cement and concrete into the walls that divide the two camps. So it’s there and it’s just getting stronger and stronger and those e-mail leaks I believe there is more to come. City Press is already talking about a whole batch of other e-mails that they’ve got access to now.
BDTV: When it comes to that evidence, some are saying it needs to be scrutinised because there could have been a right to privacy that was actually broken or impeded on. How closely have you been following the possibility of that now potentially coming to the fore?
IS: Yes, there is talk of law suits based on infringement of rights to privacy if various networks have been hacked. And that may be so. The whole thing about a hack and leaked e-mail, as Hillary Clinton found out, is that once it’s out there the damage is done and you can sue but that doesn’t put it back in the box. And that’s why these leaks are of great concern to the various parties, we don’t know what’s coming out.
We’ve just got to be very cautious about the authenticity of these e-mails. In politics like this and in an era of fake news, it’s not that difficult to fabricate this kind of information.
BDTV: And of course, billions of rands are at stake …
