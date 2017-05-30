ANC affiliates vow they ‘will not be silenced’

The two partners in the ANC-led tripartite alliance are defiant in their reaction to President Jacob Zuma’s ultimatums, saying they have every right to comment on the ANC’s problems.

On Monday, leaders of the South African Communist Party and Cosatu said threats would not keep them from expressing their discontent about the state of affairs in the ANC and the tripartite alliance.

The sentiments came a few hours after Zuma was said to have told the ANC national executive committee meeting at the weekend that only branches could remove him and that those who sought his downfall were messengers of "foreign agents".

Referring to events at the committee meeting, communist party general secretary Blade Nzimande said "we aren’t begging for positions", vowing to continue pointing out the anomalies of the government.

"No one is going to tell us not to talk about the ANC," he said.

He also alleged that members of Umkhonto weSizwe had issued veiled threats to those who spoke against Zuma at the weekend’s committee meeting.

Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali echoed this view, saying workers would not allow themselves to be dictated to about their preferred ANC presidential candidate, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He said he found it odd and repulsive that others in the ANC were actively campaigning for their preferred presidential candidate, yet when Cosatu showed its hand by backing Ramaphosa they were told they were being forward.