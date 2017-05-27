There is nothing extraordinary about the ANC national executive committee meeting being adjourned 20 minutes after it started on Friday‚ the ruling party’s spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said late on Friday.

Kodwa confirmed the meeting had adjourned.

“We dealt with one or two items and adjourned. The meeting continues tomorrow.”

But the meeting closed barely 20 minutes after it started.

Traditionally‚ NEC meetings start with the political overview from the president or a report on the national working committee by the ANC secretary-general — both of which usually take more or less an hour to deliver.

But Kodwa said the meeting was just “normal procedure” and there was nothing out of the ordinary.

The NEC meeting has been the subject of intense speculation this week‚ with many reports surfacing of lobbying by some to have the removal of President Jacob Zuma added to the agenda for discussion.