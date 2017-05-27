Politics

Early NEC meeting adjournment 'normal procedure', says ANC's Kodwa

27 May 2017 - 09:20 Kyle Cowan
African National Congress spokesman Zizi Kodwa and secretary-general Gwede Mantashe. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
There is nothing extraordinary about the ANC national executive committee meeting being adjourned 20 minutes after it started on Friday‚ the ruling party’s spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said late on Friday.

Kodwa confirmed the meeting had adjourned.

“We dealt with one or two items and adjourned. The meeting continues tomorrow.”

But the meeting closed barely 20 minutes after it started.

Traditionally‚ NEC meetings start with the political overview from the president or a report on the national working committee by the ANC secretary-general — both of which usually take more or less an hour to deliver.

But Kodwa said the meeting was just “normal procedure” and there was nothing out of the ordinary.

The NEC meeting has been the subject of intense speculation this week‚ with many reports surfacing of lobbying by some to have the removal of President Jacob Zuma added to the agenda for discussion.

EDITORIAL: The ANC cannot do the rational thing on Zuma

SA is desperate for political change, but we will have to wait another six months
Opinion
1 day ago

TimesLive reported earlier on Friday that Zuma's supporters will try to quash attempts to discuss his fate at the meeting.

Although those opposing his leadership have become more emboldened‚ given the scandals engulfing his presidency‚ his supporters have again regrouped to stop discussion of his removal from office.

ANC Mpumalanga secretary Mandla Ndlovu‚ whose province has backed Zuma‚ said the issue of him remaining president had long been resolved — but his province was ready for any eventuality.

"There was an extended [meeting of the ANC's] national working committee that dealt with that matter. I reported back to the branches about this matter and the branches accepted [the decision of the committee].

We will deal with anything that comes up but branches here [in Mpumalanga] won't tolerate any shenanigans‚" said Ndlovu.

