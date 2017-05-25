EFF and ANC voice their unhappiness over Joburg budget

Johannesburg’s DA-led coalition’s first budget has been criticised for not being inclusive enough.

Member of the mayoral committee for finance Rabelani Dagada delivered what was said to be a pro-poor budget address on Tuesday.

The R55.9bn budget was debated on Thursday before the budget vote was due to take place. The integrated development plan as well as the rates policy and rates bylaws were passed. The operational budget still has to be voted on.

The budget vote is the first crucial test for the coalition government.

Councillors in the different political parties commented on the budget.